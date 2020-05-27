POLK COUNTY -- Three people were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99W on Tuesday morning.
Oregon State Police troopers are investigating the crash that occurred at about 8:17 a.m. at the highway's intersection with Stapleton Road.
Three people were transported to Corvallis with serious injuries, OSP Capt. Timothy Fox said.
Investigation revealed that both cars had crossed the centerline at the time of the crash, according to OSP.
Anyone with information about the crash can contact OSP Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-0776, refer to SP20-139747.
