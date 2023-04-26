INDEPENDENCE -- Recently, honors have been bestowed on three people who have each made a difference to life in the town some affectionately call “River City.” Two are recipients of recent Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce awards: Independence Police Chief Robert Mason, who has taken on several roles beyond serving as head of the city’s law enforcement, and Vidal Pena, who’s known as one of the most likable people in the Mid-Willamette Valley. Pena became the first second-generation winner of the same award his mother won almost 30 years ago.

The third individual is a longtime volunteer, Lois Martin, who now has a scholarship named for her that will continue into the future, even as she prepares to leave the place she’s called home for two decades.

