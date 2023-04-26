INDEPENDENCE -- Recently, honors have been bestowed on three people who have each made a difference to life in the town some affectionately call “River City.” Two are recipients of recent Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce awards: Independence Police Chief Robert Mason, who has taken on several roles beyond serving as head of the city’s law enforcement, and Vidal Pena, who’s known as one of the most likable people in the Mid-Willamette Valley. Pena became the first second-generation winner of the same award his mother won almost 30 years ago.
The third individual is a longtime volunteer, Lois Martin, who now has a scholarship named for her that will continue into the future, even as she prepares to leave the place she’s called home for two decades.
A look at the work of these three people shows why they have been recognized this month as vital forces in the Independence community.
Robert Mason, Independence Police Chief
Mason was given the Chamber of Commerce’s “Distinguished Service Award” to the surprise of absolutely no one – the reaction of many in the aftermath is that no one has taken on more responsibility for community welfare in the past few years than “the chief.”
Last year, Mason stepped into the role of interim city manager for Independence after the former city manager, Tom Pessemier, left and a search was underway to find a replacement. Now, he will become the city’s interim budget director, following the departure of longtime finance director Gloria Butsch. The city budget hearings are expected to start soon.
However, it is his steady hand during the pandemic, combined with tackling some tough changes, that have earned him kudos from those who have seen him up close and personal, such as volunteer members of the traffic safety committee, who have worked with him over the past couple of years. One challenge several have cited was the push to have Osprey Lane returned to its original plan of allowing cars to park on one side of the street only.
Despite initial plans to do just that, when the Independence Landing apartment homes were opened, cars parked along both sides of the street. Using a demonstration that showed how fire-truck passage could be impaired under this arrangement, the chief clinched a return to one-side-of-the-street parking only. Now large cars no longer have to back up to avoid potential close calls with an oncoming vehicle – and if a fire ever begins in the vicinity, there’s room for an engine company to fight it.
Mason also is the head of a police force that is responsible for Independence being named by the state as one of its five safest cities in 2023, at a ranking of number four, during a period in which violent crimes and property theft rose across Oregon.
In addition, during a period in which police departments are struggling to fill gaps in personnel, two new officers – Reed Gjonnes and Blake Anderson – have joined the IPD. When the pair were administered the oath of office, the usually somber event seemed as much a welcoming celebration as a swearing-in ceremony – and Mason was credited with creating a department that keeps attracting new talent.
“He has continued to move the department forward, including becoming a state-accredited police department, which assures the Independence Police Department meets or exceeds an extensive list of state standards for professional policing,” said Vern Wells, a longtime community member and the former IPD chief. “Chief Mason has accomplished this and many other goals even while suffering from depleted staffing. Our community is lucky to have such a capable, well-trained, and professional individual leading our police department,” Wells added.
Vidal Pena, civic leader
From coaching the Panther Kids Wrestling Team for 20 years to serving as emcee for outdoor music events on Fridays in the summer, Vidal Pena has worn quite a few hats. But when he won the chamber’s “community member of the year” one of the titles seemed to be missing from his resume. He is known across Independence as “Mr. Likable.”
As a school board member for Central District 13J – a job he will step away from now that he has moved to a different part of town and out of his seat’s designated zone – he knew his constituents in an ear-to-the-ground way that prompted him to ask questions on their behalf at nearly every school board meeting. The school board position gave me a chance to represent so many that maybe would not have thought to seek answers to hard situations.
“I take every question asked of me to the next level, if needed,” he explained. “Some see me as the most approachable director since I can be easily reached and am not afraid to get questions, and situations, a little more understandable to the general public.”
Pena often is called “Mr. Likability” or “Mr. Likable” around town for his open-hearted way of communication. He’s owned up to his optimistic reputation.
“I list my title as ‘Friendship Ambassador’ on my personal business card,” he said.
Now a seasoned performer, he’s a frequent participant in The Arts Integrated Ministry, which produces theatrical productions, and Monmouth Dance and Fitness studio, which has showcased his skills as a dancer.
Above all, Pena advocates for equity, including providing a voice for the Latino community and students, “and everyone else that might be underserved,” he said.
He credits his “perfect partner,” Brandy, for helping him in his many “service endeavors,” but he also attributes his commitment to his mother, Elena Pena. His mother was named for the same honor in 1994, then called the “First Citizen Award.” A newspaper account at the time describes her as someone so caring and giving that she received, over the years, enough certificates of appreciation “to blanket a billboard.”
She’s known for her persistence – she’s been a supporter of the annual Fiesta celebration in Independence every year since it began. Her son said it is all part of the family culture.
Community service “is part of who I am, and I love serving this community,” he said.
Lois Martin,
museum volunteer
Recently, when the Independence Heritage Museum Society announced the establishment of the “Dave and Lois Martin Historical Scholarship,” it signaled the end of an era as well as the start of a new one. The museum’s first anniversary in its new location is this week, April 30. Martin, who lost her husband Dave two years ago, is moving to Washington to be closer to family following the celebration of that milestone date.
She leaves behind the award she is receiving. In honor of the couple’s long commitment to the Independence Heritage Museum, a $1,000 scholarship has been set up for college students from Polk County who are majoring in history at an Oregon college or university.
Martin grew up in Englewood, Colorado, and was such a good student that she was given a scholarship to the University of Denver, where she hoped to eventually earn a law degree.
“Then I met Dave,” she recalled.
After only a few months of courtship, the two decided to marry, so Martin became a 19-year-old wife instead. She and her husband moved up from San Diego, after she spent years as a “Navy wife” who raised three children with her husband during his career in naval aviation. As a pilot, he wanted to live near an airport, so they chose Independence.
After they relocated to their new hometown, both became ardent volunteers at the museum. For the former young bride who left college for married life, the museum became the beneficiary of the same academic skills that had propelled her into higher education all those years ago. Martin began her volunteer service at the museum, now on the corner of 2nd and C streets, two decades ago.
In an interview with Trammart News about the ways she supported the museum’s move after it was housed for many years in an old church and why she had the staying power to remain a 20-year volunteer, Martin reflected on how much the Independence Heritage Museum has meant to her.
TN: It was pretty dusty in that old church if I recall. Or maybe it was mildew. My sinuses reacted to it, on occasion.
Martin: The possibilities of improving the museum were limited by the condition of the very old building. There was an attempt to keep it dusted and swept but some of the clutter made that difficult. It was overfull and often there were cardboard boxes stashed here and there. The basement was crammed with miscellaneous items.
A moratorium on artifact donations was finally put in place. With the new space available it’s possible to display and identify more of what had been unseen for years, and it’s easier to take care of it.
TN: Yes, I remember when the moratorium was called on artifact donations. I had some 1900-era hats—they went instead to the WOU Theater Department, I think. But there is a 501c3 associated with the museum, where people can make monetary donations, right?
Martin: Yes, it is separate. It’s called The Heritage Museum Society. It can be confusing. The Heritage Museum Society, which was formed in 1993, is separate from the Heritage Museum Advisory Board, which is a group that works with the city.
TN: Has the “Society’ made any substantial changes over the years? Fund-raising seems to be such a challenge for so many organizations.
Martin: Subcommittees of the now-expanded Society Board are addressing clarification and policy. For example, the Society no longer has members but supporters. There are several categories of supporters with associated benefits, starting with a “free” level for children. People will be encouraged to donate annually.
TN: So, what is the Heritage Museum Advisory Board? As opposed to the Heritage Museum Society?
Martin: The Heritage Museum Advisory Board works with the city in an advisory capacity about the museum. Appointments to The Heritage Museum Advisory Board are through the city, with three-year terms.
TN: How would you explain that, in financial terms, to a museum visitor who might want to make a donation while touring the museum?
Martin: The museum belongs to the city and is included in the city budget. Donations to the Society are used to provide additional programs, equipment, and improvements identified as needed by the staff. The Society operates the museum store as a fund-raiser and there is a tube on the wall for donations.
TN: You have served on both the museum’s society board and the museum’s advisory board, correct?
Martin: Yes, and I have had a variety of roles. I have been president, secretary and treasurer for the Heritage Museum Society and served on the Heritage Museum Advisory Board, but at different times.
TN: You are known as someone who leads from behind, meaning, I think, that you are a strong background person, fortifying the organization with your work ethic and ability to get along with others. Would you agree?
Martin: Well, there were a few times I did want to quit. There were some strong personalities over the years, as you would expect when you are involved in an effort for a long time.
It wasn’t that any of the different people who became involved affected me, but at times I felt maybe I should step aside. But there seemed to be a need, and I didn’t want to let people down.
TN: In what way do you mean?
Martin: It was often difficult to find and keep enough people to serve on the Board. When it became evident that acquiring a new building was possible, I was encouraged to continue.
I think the museum is so engaging. So far this year there have been hundreds of visitors and volunteer-hour contributions. That couldn’t have happened without the move to an accessible and larger location, though I know that was controversial. During covid, the building was being prepared. It needed renovation that required funding.
TN: You showed flexibility, as well as support.
Martin: I guess you might call it that. I have seen people shake things up a little, and sometimes that is uncomfortable, but ultimately it can be a good thing. We now have a museum that will be an important asset for the city, not only for visitors but the local community.
There are revolving exhibits as well as ideas for new permanent displays such as one showing the history of the Ella Curran Food Bank that will open in June.
TN: Were you surprised there is a scholarship named after you and your husband now?
Martin: Completely. I never expected anything like that. It was overwhelming.
TN: Why do you think your love of history carried you through this volunteerism all these years?
Martin: Maybe it was less a love of history — although I believe historical preservation is very important — than a belief in the importance of community cultural opportunities.
The museum is one of those in Independence. It can encourage interest and pride in the history of the community, which in turn encourages a sense of ownership.
It’s good to see the museum changing from being only a collection of artifacts, interesting though they are, to a source of information about the community today and the environment; the osprey exhibit is a good example. Thanks to the city’s willingness to invest in it, the museum has expanded possibilities.
(Trammart News is solely responsible for the content it provides.)
