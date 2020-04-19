DALLAS – Three people died and another was seriously injured in an early morning house fire just outside Dallas on Sunday.
Just after 3 a.m., a 911 call was made to report a house fire in the 900 block of East Ellendale Avenue, just outside the city limits of Dallas, according to a Polk County Sheriff's Office press release.
The sheriff’s office, along with multiple fire departments responded to the scene to find the residence fully involved. The house was believed to be occupied at the time of the fire.
Deputies determined three persons were able to escape from the residence just before fire crews arrived. One of the three people who escaped was taken to a Portland hospital with significant injuries. The others were treated and released on scene.
“Sadly, it was discovered there were three deceased persons inside the residence,” the release read. “Their names are not being released at this time until all next of kin have been notified.”
The sheriff's office and Oregon State Fire Marshal are still investigating the cause of the fire.
The State Fire Marshal, Polk County Medical Examiner and the Polk County District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene to assist. Polk County Public Works also helped with excavation to remove debris to allow fire personnel and deputies to enter the house after the fire was put out.
Sheridan, SW Polk and West Valley Fire department crews were assisted by Dallas Fire, Falck Ambulance, McMinnville Fire, Polk County Fire District No. 1, Salem Fire and the sheriff’s office.
