Itemizer-Observer Report

SALEM — The time to sign up for health insurance for 2022 has been extended this year to run from Nov. 1, 2021, to Jan. 15, 2022.

More than 75 percent of Oregonians who enrolled through the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace for 2021 qualified for financial help, which lowered their monthly premium to as low as $1 per month.

Trained health coverage experts are available to help with applying for financial assistance and choosing health plans.

This help comes from licensed insurance agents and community groups, and is completely free to you. You can prepare for open enrollment by going to OregonHealthCare.gov.