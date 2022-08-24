Trammart News Service
INDEPENDENCE -- The start of the 2020 lockdown is now more than two years old, and so are some of the changes that began then – changes that today seem unrelated to any health risk from covid. The trends that emerged could have a big effect on city services, even in a town that just officially ticked past a population of 10,000.
Labor shortages and “the great resignation” are impacting the Independence Police Department’s program for traffic safety. Environmental issues ranging from an invading insect to psilocybin availability are being addressed. In addition, Independence recently launched a housing-needs analysis to assess how rising home costs are affecting residents.
All appear to be potential priorities as the city heads down the home stretch toward the end of 2022.
Traffic Safety
With only a dozen speeding tickets issued over about the most recent month-long period, Independence Police Chief Robert Mason confirmed that citations for exceeding the speed limit have dropped dramatically. Told the numbers appear to have dipped by 50% compared with previous years, Mason called that percentage a “safe” estimate.
“It may be a little worse than that,” he said.
The data was shown at last week’s traffic safety meeting. Aside from having two vacant positions in the IPD – and one recruit in the academy – the personnel have diminished, too, Mason said.
“We are also missing our half-time traffic position, so we are definitely working with less people, and no one person is currently dedicated to traffic enforcement,” he stated.
Though recruitment of qualified candidates to fill those open positions is a high priority, such spots are proving difficult to fill. Both the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and other police departments across the state have reported similar shortages. The losses have been attributed to fewer entrants into law enforcement, exits from the profession for higher salaries elsewhere or to departures for pursuing other career opportunities, as well as the expanding job demands on officers to handle mental-health needs, such as those that may affect the homeless.
“I have also been trying to implement non-enforcement strategies to try to slow down speeds, specifically, the four speed-display signs we have in the community,” Mason said.
Recently, Independence placed an all-way stop intersection at 4th and C streets, to help control the traffic problem seen mornings and afternoons at Independence Elementary School, during drop-offs and pick-ups of children. It not only seems to be helping the flow of cars but improving pedestrian safety.
“We have done all we can from an engineering standpoint,” said Gerald Fisher, director of the Independence Public Works Department.
Environmental Issues
The emerald ash borer, an insect with metallic green wings in adulthood, has now been detected in Oregon. At a booth at the Community Fiesta event this past weekend, representatives from both the Luckiamute Watershed Council (LWC) and the Polk Soil and Water Conservation District were distributing information about how to spot it.
It’s probably “only a question of time before it shows up here,” said Kristen Larson, executive director of the LWC, referring to the mid-Willamette Valley where the bug’s typical target of ash trees is plentiful.
The emerald ash borer, about the size of an average thumb, already has killed hundreds of millions of ash trees in other parts of the nation. Telltale signs of it include D-shaped holes in tree bark and woodpecker activity that makes tree trunks look mottled.
Anyone who thinks they have sighted this six-legged threat is encouraged to photograph the tiny creature and contact Oregon’s invasive species hotline at 1-866-INVADER.
In another nature-related issue, there’s a likely need to work toward preserving sections of Ash Creek, which has undergone at least one substantial alteration since the onset of covid – along a paved path in Riverview Park. The embankment was scoured out by torrential water, leaving it close to the sidewalk and necessitating a temporary fence.
Willow-tree cuttings planted in the creek bed to stabilize the soil appear to be flourishing, according to city staff. The action provides more time and opportunity to settle on a strategy for erosion that may be occurring along the waterway, according to reports made over past months at board meetings of the Ash Creek Water Control District.
Also, a decision on the sanctioned commercial use of a medical mushroom, psilocybin, was made recently by city councilors in a 4-2 vote, with Mayor McArdle breaking the tie. The matter, by ordinance, will be referred on to voters at the November general election.
Housing updates
With median home prices increasing in Independence, the city is conducting a needs analysis for a future in which 7,400 new residents are expected over the next two decades.
Currently, three of four households within the city earn less than 80% of the area’s median income, according to a local study that was discussed at a work session on the issue in a joint meeting of the Independence Planning Commission and the Independence City Council.
Oregon cities with a population larger than 10,000 people are now required to conduct this kind of analysis, to assess potential preferences among residents to meet the demand for new housing.
The survey can be found on the city website. It offers multiple-choice options for housing in the years ahead.
Recently, the city held a public hearing on a proposal to abolish a requirement that garages be built in new single-family homes and duplexes. Currently the city is in the process of determining garage “alternatives” for these new units; The change is expected to be made part of the Independence Development Code.
