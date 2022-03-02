DALLAS (OR) – Three individuals have been convicted for their roles in the Feb. 27, 2021, shooting of a man sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of the West Salem Safeway on Edgewater Street Northwest. The victim was left with near fatal injuries.
According to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office, Colton Thomas James Burr, 23, of Mill City, plead guilty to attempted murder in the second degree. He received a sentence of 90 months in prison.
Katie Taylor Slay, 24, also of Mill City, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in the second degree and solicitation to commit murder in the second degree and was also sentenced to serve 90 months in prison by Polk County Circuit Judge Rafael A. Caso.
Austin Mitchell McClure, 22, of Lebanon, pled guilty to conspiracy to commit unlawful use of a weapon and is scheduled to be sentenced next month.
The case was prosecuted by Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton and Deputy District Attorney Erin Brady. It was investigated by detectives from the Salem Police Department.
