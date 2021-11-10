DALLAS — Ascentec Engineering LLC, a manufacturer of precision machined parts and assemblies for the semiconductor and aerospace industries, announced Friday the opening of its new location in Dallas.

The 131,000-square-foot facility located at 1270 Monmouth Cutoff Road, formerly home to Praegitzer/Tyco, will undergo a multi-million-dollar renovation and facility set-up that will take two to three years to fully complete,” said a news release from Ascentec

Initial repairs, modernization and site readiness work are underway.

“This will be their second location as an expansion site,” said Dallas Economic & Community Development Director Charlie Mitchell. “They are an Oregon-based business. They have operations in India and Malaysia as well, but this is their biggest expansion project ever. They are going to be investing several million dollars just in new equipment in the building.”

The facility that was once a highly productive and advanced PCB fabrication site will be transformed into a state-of-the-art modern CNC manufacturing environment with a focus on automation and robotic manufacturing, said the announcement.

In evaluating new locations to expand, Ascentec chose the Dallas location due to its proximity with it current headquarters in Tualatin, in addition to local universities and community colleges’ CNC technical centers,” the announcement said. “The area has a great reputation attracting hardworking employees, which aligns well with the Ascentec values.”

Ascentec will be investing more than $10 million in the acquisition, remodeling and set up of the facility and ultimately put money back into the Dallas community. Ascentec will hire positions ranging from CNC machinists and CAD/CAM programmers to QA technicians and finishing/deburr technicians.

“The addition of Ascentec Engineering in Dallas will not only bring more career opportunities to residents in the area, but this addition will also bring innovation, collaboration, and fulfillment to the entire community,” the announcement said.

Ascentec Engineering was founded locally in 2001 by a team of engineers. Based in Tualatin, Ascentec has expanded to other continents with offices and facilities in India and Malaysia and now expanding to Dallas.

Mitchell said the expansion will fill not only a long inactive facility, but provide more employment opportunities for those in the Dallas area.

“That’s going to be a great fit for Dallas, wonderful business,” Mitchell said. “They check all the boxes. It’s going to be a good community partner, and they are going to provide, potentially several hundred jobs.”