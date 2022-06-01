Itemizer-Observer
About two weeks ago, Peyton Lieuallen was renovating his home Monmouth when he looked out of his window and saw a giant winged animal fly out of his backyard shed. Quickly running outside to examine what the creature could be, he found that it was a giant turkey vulture. Upon further investigation, Lieuallen discovered two white and speckled brown eggs on the wood-slat floors of the shed behind some boards under a shelf.
Turkey vultures can reach up to 2 1/2 feet tall and have a six-foot wingspan. Despite their enormous size, they only weigh about three pounds. The birds are significant to the environment because they eat the flesh of dead animals before they rot, preventing the spread of diseases to other animals such as livestock and pets. These animals are not only protected in the United States, they are also protected by Canada, Mexico, Russia, and Japan due to The Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918.
“The Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 implements four international conservation treaties that the U.S. entered with Canada in 1916, Mexico in 1936, Japan in 1972, and Russia in 1976. It is intended to ensure the sustainability of populations of all protected migratory bird species.
The law has been amended with the signing of each treaty and when any of the treaties were amended, such as with Mexico in 1976 and Canada in 1995. The Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA) prohibits the take (including killing, capturing, selling, trading, and transport) of protected migratory bird species without prior authorization by the Department of Interior U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.” The Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 reads.
Lieuallen did what most people do to find suggestions on how to get rid of the bird - he turned to the Internet. In his research, he discovered a hefty fine of $15,000 and up to six months in jail as punishment for killing or transporting birds without going through Fish and Wildlife.
Lieuallen wants the birds to move on, but he’s not willing to kill them to get them off his property. That’s because he is a self-proclaimed animalist, meaning that he doesn’t kill animals. He recalled the time feeling terrible after shooting a deer while hunting and now he literally would not kill a spider.
“My wife calls me an animalist. I come from eastern Oregon from a family of hunters. We lived on elk meat that my dad shot in the wintertime. I shot a deer, and I’m not proud of the fact, but I did it one time, and that was it. I don’t do it. If my wife finds a spider in the bathroom, I will scoop it up and take it outside. There is no reason to kill it,” Lieuallen said.
Lieuallen said he tried to call Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) but is having a tough time getting assistance in removing the bird.
“When I finally called ODFW for the third or fourth time, I talked to the receptionist, she said they had a high volume of calls because they are really busy, and that did not make me feel any better. All I want is to be acknowledged. If they would have called me back and said, ‘we can’t talk right now because we are busy,’ that would have been good enough. I felt like I was being ignored. I have a problem that is solvable. I just want to know what to do about the problem.” Lieuallen said. “I am not interested in shooting them, I’m not interested in going to jail either. The warning is good enough for me.”
Peyton wondered if any other people in Monmouth or Independence have had the same issue with these birds or if it is something unique to him.
Referring to the article that he read, he said the town of Shelby, North Carolina, is about the size of Independence and Monmouth, with about 20,000 people and the birds have wrecked everything.
“The things roosting on their roofs, crapping on their decks, destroying their sandboxes and trampolines. The birds are screwing up everyone’s garbage and yards. They’re scaring the parents of smaller children and the owners of chihuahuas. Kids are scared to play out front, and parents are pretty sure they wouldn’t let them even if they wanted to. The birds wreck shingling and tear at caulking. It sounds entirely possible that they’re trying to rip their way right into your house to come and get you,” Brandon Sneed wrote in his 2013 article titled “How a Tiny Southern Town Handles a Turkey Vulture Invasion.”
Beth Quillian, Willamette Watersheds Communications Coordinator for ODFW, said that Lieuallen must hold off on taking any action himself and contact the appropriate officials.
“An ODFW district biologist has talked to the landowner. If the turkey vulture is nesting and there are eggs in the nest, the nest is protected under the federal/international migratory bird treaty act. If they want to pursue further action relative to an active nest, they will need to be in touch with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service migratory bird permitting office in Portland,” Quillian said by email to the I-O.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.