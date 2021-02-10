Itemizer-Observer report
POLK COUNTY — Two people died in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 22 near Butler Hill on Sunday evening.
At approximately 5:10 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near milepost 8.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a maroon Dodge pickup, operated by Robert Leach, 73, of Albany, was westbound when it crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with a silver Dodge pickup operated by Jeffrey Sittisuphachoke, 42, of Independence.
Leach and his passenger, Linda Leach, 75, of Albany, sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased.
Sittisuphachoke was transported to the Salem Hospital.
OSP was assisted by Polk County Sheriff’s Office, ODOT and Polk County Fire Department.
