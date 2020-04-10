PERRYDALE –Two people died in a two-vehicle accident at Highway 99W and Bethel Road on Thursday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.
At approximately 4:03 P.M., OSP toopers and emergency personnel responded the a report of a two vehicle crash on Highway 99W at Bethel Rd, which is approximately two miles east of Perrydale.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a Scion XB, operated by Jose Parejas-Iraheta (50) of Eugene, was traveling eastbound on Bethel Rd at Highway 99W. A Kenworth semi-truck pulling an empty trailer, operated by John Litsin (60) of Independence, was traveling southbound on the highway.
For unknown reasons the Scion attempted to cross the highway directly in front of the Kenworth and was struck on the drivers side.
Parejas-Iraheta and his front passenger, Morena Iraheta-Hernandez (56) of Eugene, sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased.
A third passenger in the Scion, Juana Cortez (72) of Eugene, was flown to the Salem Hospital by Life Flight with serious injuries.
Highway 99W was closed for five hours following the crash. OSP was assisted by the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Amity Fire Department, Oregon Department of Transportarion and Life Flight.
