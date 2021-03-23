Itemizer-Observer report

SALEM — The Monmouth and Dallas police department had officers graduate with the 405th Basic Police Class.

Monmouth Officer Derian Handfield and Dallas Officer Seth Smithson will be part of the graduation ceremony to be held on April 1 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.

The Basic Police Class is 16-weeks in length and includes dozens of training areas including survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition, and dozens of other subjects.

Basic Police Class 405 will graduate during a private ceremony Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic and the need for social distancing the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training says the ceremony will be closed to the public. However, the department congratulates its 405th class.