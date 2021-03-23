Itemizer-Observer report
SALEM — The Monmouth and Dallas police department had officers graduate with the 405th Basic Police Class.
Monmouth Officer Derian Handfield and Dallas Officer Seth Smithson will be part of the graduation ceremony to be held on April 1 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
The Basic Police Class is 16-weeks in length and includes dozens of training areas including survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition, and dozens of other subjects.
Basic Police Class 405 will graduate during a private ceremony Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic and the need for social distancing the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training says the ceremony will be closed to the public. However, the department congratulates its 405th class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.