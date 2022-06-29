Trammart News Service
INDEPENDENCE – An Independence memorial commemorating Vietnam veterans that may be the state’s oldest will be rededicated in July and an exhibit at the Heritage Museum will showcase the Oregon Historical Society’s look at prejudice that Japanese Americans experienced on their return home to Hood River after serving in World War II.
The museum has its own exhibit on former resident Bill Matsuda, whose Japanese family was forced to move to an internment camp during second world war, losing their local hops farm due to the mandatory relocation. As noted in the information provided by the Heritage Museum, they were US citizens who served with the American military while their families were incarcerated back home.
The veteran memorial, officially called the Vietnam War Memorial, was the subject of local conflict about 20 years ago, during the addition of the amphitheater and upper plaza to Riverview Park. The monument rock had to be moved to its present location, at the corner of C and Main streets.
It is believed to be one of the oldest, if not actually the oldest, Vietnam memorials in the entire state. The event is being hosted by the City of Independence, local veterans – including those from the town’s American Legion Post 33 – and Polk County’s Veterans Service Office. It will be held at the site on July 3 at 1 pm.
The Heritage Museum will begin showing the traveling exhibit, “What if Heroes were not welcome home?” on July 1 throughout the month during regular museum hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.