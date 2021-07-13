Itemizer-Observer report

POL COUNTY — An Independence man and Monmouth man were sentenced to 75 month and 100 months in prison, respectively, both on sex abuse charge.

Timothy Edward Gonzales, of Independence, was convicted July 7 of two counts of first-degree sex abuse involving a victim under the age of 14 and sentenced to 75 months in prison, according to a news release from the Polk County District Attorney’s office. In addition, Hill will also be required to serve a term of 44 months of post-prison supervision and to register as a sex offender upon his release.

Polk County Circuit Court Judge Norman R. Hill ordered that the sentence be served consecutively to a term of imprisonment that Gonzalez is currently serving for his 2018 Polk County convictions of first-degree sexual abuse and using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.

The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Aaron Felton and Deputy District Attorney Erin Brady of the Polk County District Attorney’s Office and investigated by the Independence Police Department.

Ryan Rummel Brooks, of Monmouth, was convicted of sex abuse in the second degree and unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree and was sentenced to 100 months in prison by Polk County Judge Monte S. Campbell.

Brooks, 29, will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Alicia Kay Eagan of the Polk County District Attorney’s Office and investigated by the Monmouth Police Department.