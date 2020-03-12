POLK COUNTY -- As a response to the World Health Organization regarding the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), the United Way of Mid-Willamette Valley will allocate micro-grants to local nonprofits to combat the spread of the virus.
The grants total up to $300 per agency, per county and must go towards preventing the spread of the virus. The grant is open to any nonprofit in Marion County, Polk County or Yamhill County and is available until funds are depleted. Applications for the micro-grant can be obtained by contacting United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley's Chief Development Officer, Elizabeth Schrader, at eschrader@unitedwaymwv.org or (503) 363-1651.
