City Hall

Crews take the first bite out of Monmouth’s 93-year-old City Hall during a demolition ceremony Aug 6.

 By Derek Bratton

Itemizer-Observer

A long-awaited day came to pass on Aug. 6 when Monmouth’s 93-year-old city hall came down. A crowd gathered as the giant tractor took its first bite from the building that held several functions over the years, including a firehouse and police station. 

