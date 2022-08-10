Itemizer-Observer
A long-awaited day came to pass on Aug. 6 when Monmouth’s 93-year-old city hall came down. A crowd gathered as the giant tractor took its first bite from the building that held several functions over the years, including a firehouse and police station.
Before the monstrous machine took its first bite from the building, the mayor of Monmouth, Cecelia Koontz, delivered some remarks about the history of the building.
“City Hall is 93 years old, that’s not a bad life for a building that has started as a fire station, that housed police and finally city operations,” Koontz said.
Koontz explained the many reasons why the structure needed to come down including the building’s basement tends to flood during the wintertime, there are several shorts and other electrical problems throughout the building, and the floors are uneven. Koontz did note that there have been members of the community and city officials who tried to save the building by proposing upgrades, but they have all seemed to fail.
“Trying to operate a modern city of 11,000 people out of a building that regularly floods, maybe sparks a few times, and has no central heat or air conditioning, and where you have to either step up or down to get into a bathroom, that just isn’t possible anymore.” Koontz said.
The machine crept its way over to the old city hall building, and a firehose started to spray water as if it was feeding a beast. Then it raised its bucket and like a great maw and took its first bite out of the old building, marking its final day in service to the community of Monmouth.
But as the building takes its last breath, a new facility will be born that will serve the community.
“We are putting up a brand-new building on this exact spot,” Koontz said. “What we have all worked for, what we all hoped for, is a building that reflects the pride and promise of Monmouth, a building that honors our history, both in its purpose and in its architecture. And serves the residents of the future. This building will complement our downtown, and rather than being a dark Hulk on a rainy winter night, it will be a warm and welcoming place to govern and to gather.”
Second time was a charm trying to replace the crumbling building.
In 2004 a larger plan for a Civic Center with a mixed-use commercial plan was proposed but narrowly failed. A second attempt was sent put in the voter’s hands on May 18, 2021. Only, this time planners sweetened the pot combining a $3 million bond issue with $3 million in funds saved from the sale of property and Urban Renewal District fund. This gave a combined $6 million to replace city hall with a building that is accessible and safe for all, including a community meeting space and a public plaza.
City staff estimated the voter approved bond will cost about $0.19 cents per $1,000 of assessed value each year for 30 years beginning July 1, 2021. So, for a home assessed at $200,000, a homeowner would pay approximately $38 per year in estimated taxes, which is about $3.17 per month.
The new plans for its replacement can be found on the city of Monmouth’s website.
“Monmouth will replace City Hall and Volunteer Hall buildings located on Main Street in downtown Monmouth. The new building will be a two-story office building connected to a one-story municipal court and city council chamber, with a public plaza facing Main Street in downtown Monmouth,” the city’s website reads.
Koontz is hopeful that the new building will be finished sometime in 2023.
“Work continues on planning and to meet the challenges of our current construction environment. We have a fantastic team and that includes all of you, who worked and fought, who are going to be a part of the vibrant city hall, which I hope we will be inviting you for a ribbon cutting in early summer of 2023,” Koontz said.
