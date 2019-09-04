UPDATE: Sept. 2, 12:18 p.m.

Peter Nestlerode, who was reported missing on Aug. 27, was found safe Monday morning.

At 9 a.m. on Sept. 2, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a forest property owner located on Storey Road in rural south west Polk County.

The property owner reported a male had walked out of the forest saying he was lost.

Deputies arrived and contacted the property owner and subsequently followed him into the forest where Nestlerode was found lying in the brush.

He was conscious and alert, but appeared weak from the effects of dehydration.

Nestlerode stated he survived by eating berries and leaves.

Polk County Fire District No. 1 medics responded and transported Nestlerode to a local hospital where he was reported to be in remarkably good spirits.

The property owner later stated he and his brother were working on their property.

They said they were initially going to work on the lower forest property, but decided to work on the upper property.

The property owner said once on the upper property they heard Mr. Nestlerode calling out and eventually located him in some brush.

Nestlerode had been missing for nearly seven days and was located about 2,000 feet from the residence he had been staying at with a family member.

-----

Original story:

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 59-year-old Peter Nestlerode who was last seen at his brother's residence on Maxfield Creek Road near Dunn Forest Road in rural south west Polk County.

Peter is a resident of Palmdale, Calif., but was in the area for his daughter’s wedding. Peter is known to drink alcohol and recently injured his right ankle, causing him to walk with a distinct limp.

Peter has no other family in the area, but frequently rides his bike from Maxfield Creek Rd to Corvallis.

Peter is a white male, about 180 pounds and was last seen on Aug. 26 at about 10 p.m. and was wearing black jeans, a tan jacket and brown canvas (Boat style) shoes.

Peter left the main residence on the property to go to a trailer, where he planned to sleep.

Then on Aug. 27 at about 8 a.m., Peter called 911 and was non-coherent, but did say that he was in a "Christmas Tree" field where the FBI, CIA and several subjects were reportedly talking about murder and suicide.

A cell phone ping was unsuccessful in locating Peter.

The Sheriff's Office is continuing the search and will into the evening if needed.

Polk County Sheriff's Office is being assisted by Benton County SAR, Region 3 - K9 team and Benton County Sky SAR.