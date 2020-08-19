Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — Last year, the exterior of the historic part of the Polk County Courthouse received some much-needed TLC. Now the more recently build portion of the courthouse is getting a facelift.

The project, which began in late July, will give that side of the courthouse a new look on the exterior, and replace windows.

Then the county will turn its attention to completing improvements to the interior of the building.

“We will be doing a number of things on the interior,” said County Administrator Greg Hansen. “The first being the replacement /upgrade of both elevators. Then we will look at moving the emergency generator from inside the building to the outside.”

Also included in the project are upgrades to security cameras and improving the HVAC system in the building. Lastly, the project will address outside landscaping.

Hansen said the exterior work, including replacing windows and doors, will cost $1.9 million, paid for with revenue bonds that will be paid back over 20 years. The county has about $6 million to spend on exterior and interior repairs and improvements to the buildings at the courthouse complex. The bonds, will be paid back with income the county receives from its portion of the federal timber cut in Polk County.

In 2018, the county failed to pass a general obligation bond that would have financed repairs and upgrades at the courthouse complex through additional taxes charged to property owners. While voters didn’t approve the bond, maintenance and preservation for the historic portion of the courthouse is still necessary.

The county then devised a plan to scale back the work to what was most urgent.

The contractor on the project is Dalke Construction. Hansen said the work should be finished by the end of October.