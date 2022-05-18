There are four members of the Dallas Urban Renewal District Advisory Committee with terms expiring on June 30.
Members of the Urban Renewal District Advisory Committee are appointed by the Dallas Development Commission - Urban Renewal Agency. There are seven members in total. The committee meets monthly on the first Tuesday of the month.
In general, the committee makes recommendations to the Urban Renewal Agency regarding urban renewal projects and programs.
For an application to download, go to https://bit.ly/3wbAoqb.
