SALEM—Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum commended the U.S. Department of Education’s (DOE) decision today to forgive or refund $3.9 billion in federal student loan debt for 208,000 former students of ITT Technical Institute. In Oregon, that means 2,090 Oregonians who borrowed to enroll at an ITT school between 2005 and 2016 will have $39.9 million in student debt cancelled.

This outcome comes after AG Rosenblum and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser last year led a consortium of 25 state Attorneys General in urging DOE to cancel debt for the thousands of students who were defrauded by ITT. The now-defunct for-profit school encouraged hundreds of thousands of students to enroll and take out loans based on misleading information as to the value of an ITT degree, accompanied by empty promises of high-paying jobs after graduation.

