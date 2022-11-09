The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director Margi Hoffmann announced on Oct. 27 that the department is providing over $35 million in loans and grants to bring high-speed internet access to rural communities along Oregon’s coast, including businesses and educational facilities in Polk County.
This funding, announced as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s $759 million investment in nationwide high-speed internet access, will bring affordable high-speed internet to nearly 5,000 people, 100 businesses, 579 farms and two educational facilities in Benton, Lane, Lincoln and Polk Counties.
The investments include funding from the Infrastructure Law, which provides $65 billion to expand reliable, affordable, high-speed internet to all communities across the U.S. The $35 million in loans and grants comes from the third funding round of the ReConnect Program.
Pioneer Telephone Cooperative (Pioneer Connect) of Philomath, Oregon, will use $24.9 million of the grant to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network to connect 3,570 people, 558 farms and 72 businesses to high-speed internet in Benton, Lincoln, and Polk counties. Pioneer Telephone Cooperative will make high-speed internet affordable by participating in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity and Lifeline program.
In 2022, the USDA announced $1.6 billion from the third round of ReConnect funding. The department is expected to call for Distance Learning and Telehealth grant applications in the near future. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/or or follow USDA Rural Development Oregon on Twitter @RD_Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.