The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director Margi Hoffmann announced on Oct. 27 that the department is providing over $35 million in loans and grants to bring high-speed internet access to rural communities along Oregon’s coast, including businesses and educational facilities in Polk County.

This funding, announced as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s $759 million investment in nationwide high-speed internet access, will bring affordable high-speed internet to nearly 5,000 people, 100 businesses, 579 farms and two educational facilities in Benton, Lane, Lincoln and Polk Counties.

