If you like thrills and adrenaline, then the UTV shootout is for you.

Slated for Saturday evening at 6 in the main arena, the shootout will be competing in Chicago Style, said organizer Justin Barrett, which is an oval course with two racers at a time starting on opposite sides racing in the same direction, and chasing one another.

This is a glimpse of a sport that is rising in popularity, but still not common in the Northwest.

“I’m excited to bring it to the Polk County Fair,” said Barrett.“It’s pretty competitive and pretty neat to watch.”

Competitors will run two full laps, and whoever finishes first, wins. Times are kept to build a racing bracket.

To compete, an individual must be 18 years or older and have access to a side-by-side, which is a style of UTV. A neck brace and locking seatbelt are required, and a stock rollcage is acceptable.

Registration is at the fair from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

After the shootout, stick around for free monster truck rides, beginning at 7 p.m.