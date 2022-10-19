ODVA

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs will honor all veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces during its Statewide Veterans Day Ceremony Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. in View of the Oregon State Capitol Building.

The event will feature remarks by federal, state and local dignitaries and ceremonial elements including color guard, national anthem, wreath presentation and the playing of taps.

