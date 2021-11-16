DALLAS – The Dallas Garden Club, with help from the Oregon State Federal of Garden Clubs, installed Polk County’s first Blue Star Memorial marker on Veterans Day.

The marker, placed in the pollinator garden at the Dallas Post Office, is the 93rd placed in the state.

Dallas Garden Club held a ceremony on Thursday to unveil the marker, an event attended by several veterans representing all branches of the military.

Gaye Stewart, the garden club president, honored those veterans with a poem, “My America” she wrote in honor of her father, who served in World War II.

“He almost made it home, but at the very end of World War II he was killed,” Stewart said. “As a tribute to him some years ago, I wrote a poem.”

Blue Star Memorials were originally made to honor those who served in World War II, said Laurel Buncak, the Oregon State Federation of Garden Club’s Blue Star Marker chairwoman.

“The National Garden Club, then called the National Council of State Garden Clubs, was seeking a physical means of honoring our service men and women,” Buncak said.

The first memorial was a 1,000 flowering dogwood trees, planted by the New Jersey Garden Club in 1944.

From there, the idea spread to other areas. In 1951, the program expanded from honoring just those who served in WWII to all those who served, were serving or would serve at any time.

“When we pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, we remember. At the sound of Reveille, we remember. And as the last lingering note of Taps resounds in the distance, we remember,” said Cheryl Drumheller, the Oregon State Federation of Garden Club’s president in dedicating the marker. “In remembering today, we dedicate this Blue Star Marker to the honor and glory of those men and women who served, are now serving, and those who will serve in the armed forces of this great nation.”

Mayor Brian Dalton, an U.S. Army veteran, accepted the marker on behalf of he city.

“The short version is we’ll take it,” he said, smiling.

Garden Club member Jane Moore, whose family’s military history began with World War I, spoke at the dedication. Her service as a nurse in the Vietnam War was part of four generations of service spanning her grandfather to her daughter.

“When my husband and I moved to Dallas, it became evident that this community in Oregon had an increased respect for veterans,” she said.

Moore participated the club’s efforts to raise money for to purchase and place the marker.

“There’s so many reasons to honor and care for our veterans and active duty and reserve service members. Their daily life of physical and mental disabilities is too often evidence of their service,” Moore said. “Prolonged family separations due to deployments both by active duty and reserves have a lasting both positive and negative effect on those families. Housing and financial difficulties are common, so always kinda keep that in mind you are asked to help for benefits for veterans.” See photos on page A3.