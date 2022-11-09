Trammart News Service
INDEPENDENCE – The very first soldier from Independence to return home from a war wasn’t expected to come back at all. But against the odds, he did.
Armine Young was declared missing in action during World War I but arrived at his parents’ house near downtown on Christmas eve in 1918 – to their shock and delight. He’d been badly wounded but had recovered in a field hospital.
More than a century ago, families placed a candle in the window to show hope and to honor veterans. This week, it’s a green light. The light symbolizes a new program, “Operation Greenlight,” which aims to show support and raise awareness of military veterans – and of the special challenges they face.
The Independence Civic Center is being lit green, and so are many government buildings. And, at the Dallas-based Veterans’ Services Office, green lightbulbs have been handed out just for the asking, to be used as a “light that neighbors and passersby see” to serve as a reminder of those who have served.
Throughout Independence, military veterans – many of whom served in Vietnam – gathered on a typical morning last weekend for a routine time of camaraderie. They took little note of the coming days of green illumination. But they seemed happy to hear about it.
From a plane hangar with freshly brewed coffee at the Independence State Airport to that familiar spot under golden arches in the Central Plaza to a table at the Independence Hotel, veterans met up for morning talks. Though most said they considered their time in the military one of growth and change, they largely avoided recounting it, particularly when asked to impart a poignant memory.
One stated that he was there to share coffee and conversation, not recollections, then advised: “We are not poets.”
But the statement is not quite true. Billy Whisenant, a visible veteran in the community, actually is just that – and the author of “Whiteblooms,” a book of essays and reflections about his time in Vietnam.
Whisenant is a successful local activist, too – he pushed to revive the American Legion Post 33 in Independence about five years ago and worked to establish the town’s veteran-of-the-month ceremony shortly after that.
The title of Whisenant’s book is taken from a long-ago but vivid memory. In his early days in Vietnam, he saw a row of deceased young men who were not yet in body bags. Until that point, Whisenant’s concept of death had been from viewing the casket that had held his grandfather.
However, at the same site of this horrifying scene on foreign soil, he saw a withered bush bearing one white blossom and realized that “I can see this one white bloom as a thing of beauty.” It helped propel him on, and years later became the inspiration for the title of his book.
It can be difficult to share wartime experiences, Whisenant said, when told that anecdotes from veterans weren’t easily obtained this past weekend. War is filled with suffering and discussing it can be painful, he pointed out.
Whisenant, who served in the Marines, stressed that such incidents are one reason that, for some veterans, the greeting “Happy Veterans Day” seems inappropriate.
At a breakfast meeting of veterans at the Independence Hotel, Dennis Miller of Independence, who helps organize the monthly meet-up for VFW Post 3203 in Dallas, agreed with Whisenant’s comment.
“I think saying ‘I hope you have a good Veterans Day’ is a better way than just wishing (veterans) a happy one,” Miller said.
For some, memories of military service led to life lessons that may not be as bleak but are nonetheless indelible. City Councilor Dawn Roden, a Navy veteran, recalled one of those.
She was told as a young entrant to the U.S. Navy by her recruiting officer that “if your drill sergeants don’t know your name by week three, consider that a success” – words she took very seriously.
At her basic training in Illinois, “I got off the bus at Recruit Training Command at 6 p.m. and initiation began and I naïvely thought, ‘we cannot stay up all night.’”
But, as it turned out, that’s just what they did.
“We did so many things that night other than sleep. We stood in countless lines and filled our seabags with all the clothing and equipment necessary for life as a new sailor,” Roden said.
The next day the march to the barracks began.
“I had my own seabag heaved on my back, like a backpack, and I carried the crossing guard’s seabag on my front,” she said.
Then Roden, who had worked on a grass seed farm in Oregon and considered herself “pretty strong,” took on a third seabag from another young woman who was struggling to carry hers.
“The seabag was nearly the same size she was. It looked as if a pair of boots were stumbling along swaying and tilting with the ever-shifting weight of the bag,” Roden said. “Eventually, she fell over into the grass and looked like an upside-down turtle with her seabag on the grass and her arms and legs flailing into the air.
“I thought we were in the clear, going without anybody noticing – or at least not yelling at us,” Roden continued. “We organized our stuff into our lockers and then stood in formation.”
Then came the fateful moment when the order came down to “take one step forward if you were the person that carried three seabags marching to the barracks!”
“My heart sank, and I took one step forward,” Roden said, who was then told to identify herself. “I did not make it 24 hours without them knowing my name.”
She was rewarded with the job of cleaning the “forward hold,” otherwise known as the toilets. That’s how “my life as a sailor began,” she said.
For residents of Independence who want to learn more about their city’s participants in military service, a part of the Heritage Museum now is devoted to it. The “military corner,” as it is now dubbed, is an exhibit that first was developed at the former museum location nearly two decades ago by past Independence residents John Pfaff and Ed Pomeroy, among others, according to the museum’s curator, Amy Christensen.
“It was their effort that brought many of the military artifacts into the museum collection,” she said.
Christensen, who started at the museum as a volunteer years ago, explained that the military exhibit is her personal favorite because she initially helped develop it with her husband, Nathan, a major in the Oregon Army National Guard, who has now served for more than 16 years. Since becoming a museum employee, she has added several stories about local veterans.
One of them covers the Japanese internment during WWII and the impact on families in Independence, including the late Bill Matsuda, who served in that war.
“I met Bill in 2018 when he stopped by the museum with his grandchildren. He told me the story of his family’s farm, which his family had run since the early 1920s,” Christensen said. “While he was away, his family was removed from their farm and sent to live in an internment camp. Upon their return, their farm was in such poor repair that they were forced to sell the land at a loss and leave Independence to start a new life elsewhere.
Eventually, the U.S government awarded the Matsuda family about $30,000 in 1960, after litigation was undertaken seeking compensation.
Another addition Christensen made is a digital slideshow of veterans.
“We encourage local families to continue to send us information on their relatives who have served so we can update the slideshow,” she said.
The museum also partners with American Legion Post 33 for recognizing the veteran of the month. The next veteran-of-the-month ceremony is at 1 p.m. Nov. 19. Operation Greenlight runs through Sunday.
