FALLS CITY — A global pandemic unleashed by Mother Nature couldn’t dissuade outdoor enthusiasts from riding the trails of the Black Rock Mountain Bike Area outside Falls City.

Even her second attempt to lock them out of the forest by sending an ice and windstorm through the region was only a temporary setback for these hardy action junkies.

About 40 volunteers hit the trails Saturday to clear the smaller debris left by the Feb. 13 ice storm that toppled trees and damaged many of the park’s man-made trail features.

Dan Shell, vice president of Black Rock Mountain Bike Association, was succinct on the state of Black Rock.

“It’s like a storm happened in a forest,” he said.

“It’s not just about trail features hit by trees. There’s also rot going on. We’re dealing with features that have been sitting in the forest for 10 years and they’re made out of Douglas Fir taken off the ground. Some of the trees that hit the features took them out, and we shouldn’t fix them. We should tear them out and rebuild them,” Shell added.

Black Rock was a destination for dirt bikes during the 1980s until the Oregon Department of Forestry closed it to motor vehicles. In 2002, a trio of people approached the ODF about building a sanctioned free-ride trail.

By 2010, BRMBA became an international destination for mountain bikers of all experience levels and the International Mountain Bike Association added BRMBA to its Epic Trail Program — a distinction given to trails based on quality of design, organization behind projects and cooperation with public agencies.

Unfortunately, Shell said about 10 of the man-made features were damaged by trees toppled over the heavy accumulation of ice.

“Fair amount of work needs to be done on our part. But right now, today, what we’re doing is just clearing branches that fell on the ground,” he said. “We got a great turn out. We have a huge community of riders around the Northwest that use Black Rock on a regular basis and many have shown up here today.”

Many of the volunteers showed up armed with a rake and their bike.

“One of the most important trail tools you can have is a bicycle,” Shell added. “You gotta be able to ride what you worked on and make sure it’s safe and an acceptable level of quality.”

For now, ODF has closed the trails to general use until bigger clearing equipment can be brought in to remove some of Mother Nature’s temporary obstacles.

To keep an eye on the BMBR’s progress and any opening announcements, go to their Facebook page www.Facebook.com/blackrock.brmba.