The 39th Annual Doll Show and Sale, sponsored by the Wagon Wheel Dollar’s Doll Club, is coming to the Polk County Fairgrounds, March 26, featuring 100 vender tables with dolls of all kinds in addition to doll related items.
There will be antique, vintage, modern, fashion, collectable and miniatures available. Early sales begins from 9-10 a.m. with a $10 admission. Regular sales are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at $7 admission. Kids 10 years and under are free.
It’s not too late for more venders to sign up for a sales table at $140.
For information, contact Arletta at (503) 581-1206.
