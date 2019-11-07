The warming center is set to open again tonight at Monmouth Christian Church, 959 Church St. W.
This will likely be for one night only, since the forecast is showing high 30s, low 40s for the next week or so after tonight.
Showers and laundry aren't always available — it depends on host facility — but they are at MCC!
• Intake is from 7 to 9 p.m. For the safety and courtesy of all guests, please check in during this time if possible. After hours, call 503-949-4987.
• The warming center operates from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
• Transportation can be arranged if needed.
• Families and pets welcome.
Visit polkwarming.weebly.com for updated information throughout the season.
