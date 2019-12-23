FALLS CITY — The Polk County Warming Centers have a new satellite location in Falls City.
“In addition to funding for our rotating warming center sites in Dallas and Monmouth, we received enough to pilot a warming center site in Falls City,” said Matt Smucker, Polk County Warming Centers coordinator. “Through conversations with the faith community and Mayor Jeremy Gordon, we decided to host the warming center at the Falls City Community Center.”
The Falls City location took in its first guest on Dec. 14.
The city community center has a kitchen and showers, and can accommodate up to 15 people per night that they are open.
“The plan is to open approximately half the days we are opening at the rotating sites — up to 25 nights this winter,” Smucker said.
Polk County Warming Centers are activated from November through March on nights where the temperature is forecast 32 degrees or colder.
Different churches fill the role of host site throughout the season. Volunteers help set up, welcome guests and clean up the following day.
“Whenever the Falls City location is closed, residents in need of warming center services will be welcome at our location in Dallas or Monmouth,” Smucker said. “Transportation to and from can be arranged as needed.”
Volunteers are needed as overnight hosts from within the Falls City area who also are able to help with other areas in Polk County.
“The city staff has been very responsive and welcoming of this collaboration to meet emergency shelters needs in the area,” Smucker said. “The response from the community has been very positive as well; folks are already asking about volunteering and bringing meals. The Bread Board brought over a hot pizza and other goodies (Sunday).”
About Polk County Warming Centers
• Intake is from 7 to 9 p.m. For the safety and courtesy of all guests, please check in during this time if possible. After hours, call 503-949-4987.
• The warming center operates from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
• Transportation can be arranged if needed.
• Families and pets welcome.
Visit polkwarming.weebly.com for updated information throughout the season.
