POLK COUNTY — Wednesday night’s low is expected to be 32 degrees.

“Our season officially starts Nov. 1, but our funding was approved and it’s an especially cold week,” said Matt Smucker, Polk County Warming Centers coordinator. “I’d rather us err on the side of compassion.”

The shelter was open Tuesday, and will be open Wednesday (tonight) at Monmouth Christian Church, 959 Church St. W, Monmouth.

Look for the Polk Warming Centers trailer. The group will be in the office building complex at the northeast corner of the property.

Please note:

• Intake is from 7 to 9 p.m. For the safety and courtesy of all guests, please check in during this time if possible. After hours, call 503-949-4987.

• The warming center operates from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

• Transportation can be arranged if needed.

• Families and pets welcome.

Visit polkwarming.weebly.com for updated information throughout the season