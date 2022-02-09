Trammart News Service
INDEPENDENCE – Monthly residential charges for water-and-sewer utilities are likely to increase under a new $15 million wastewater-treatment plan to help Independence avoid more regulatory violations of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), according to a report from an engineering firm that recently studied the issue.
The plan calls for upgrades that would prevent the kind of DEQ permit infractions that have occurred over the past several years, when overflows of wastewater went into the Willamette River – discharges that were beyond DEQ’s approved limits and contained potentially harmful bacteria.
“The older your system gets, the worse it gets,” said Chris Brugato, a civil engineer for Salem-based Westech Engineering Inc., the city’s consulting firm.
The entire plan is a regularly scheduled top-to-bottom examination of the wastewater system, called “The Independence Wastewater Master Plan.” Such plans traditionally are conducted by cities about every 10 years, Brugato noted.
There’s a pressing need to refurbish or replace parts of the city’s collection system, from pump stations to underground pipes, Brugato explained during a presentation to the Independence City Council.
Much of the piping underneath the city is more than 60 years old – and there is no complete map of the network, he said. The treatment destination for the wastewater – a facility of four ponds near the town’s geographic center – needs major improvement, Brugato said.
Unlike Monmouth’s “lagoons,” the term used to refer to the pools in the treatment areas, Independence’s “lagoons” lack a built-in aeration system. Instead, water treatment there relies on “natural processes” plus chlorination, Brugato said. In some cases, the combination of heavy rain and consumer use has caused these “lagoons” to exceed their capacity.
A DEQ penalty of $4,650, which was issued a little over a year ago, included a lengthy statement that cited numerous accounts of unauthorized flows into the river.
To prevent such events, pipes for safely processed wastewater were installed for farm use on the fields just north of the Independence Airpark. However, there have been some hitches. At the January city council meeting, Councilor Marilyn Morton inquired of the agricultural use: “Has that been all settled and is it working well?? Or are there still issues?”
“There were some hiccups along the way, but we’ve got them solved,” replied Gerald Fisher, the city’s public works director.
When Fisher was asked by City Councilor Sarah Jobe about where money for all the proposed changes will originate, Fisher responded that a loan probably is the only way the bulk of the funding can be obtained. “We’ll automatically assume that it’s going to be debt,” Fisher said.
Two sources of repayment are likely, he added. One would be from revised sewer rates, which customers pay in their overall water bill, and the other would be in the form of system-development charges, which builders pay for new construction.
In the past, the city has relied on water-and-sewer rates to generate revenue to lend money to both MINET, the municipal broadband company co-owned by Independence and Monmouth, and to help meet the financial obligation for the construction of the Independence Civic Center, which was completed in 2011.
Though system-development charges are assigned to builders of new homes to help defray infrastructure costs, the city has a history of providing incentives regarding those fees.
For example, about five years ago, the Independence City Council approved the city manager’s request for a development agreement that required Independence to pay more than $2 million in system-development charges incurred by Tokola Properties, the corporation that built the Independence Hotel and the adjacent apartment-townhome complex.
Currently, the new wastewater plan is a draft document, subject to more review by the city council, the Independence Planning Commission and DEQ before it is formally adopted.
The entire wastewater management plan has a $35 million price tag over a 20-year period. Even with all the planned improvements, the system won’t be able to easily support new commercial businesses, manufacturing or other industries that have continually large water needs, according to the draft plan.
The last wastewater master plan for the city was approved in the fall of 2005. (Trammart News Service, of Trammart Inc., is solely responsible for the style and content of news accounts it provides.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.