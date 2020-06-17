Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS — Power was out in Dallas for several hours Monday night.
“A bird got into the wires; it was very bad for the bird,” said Tom Gauntt, Pacific Power spokesman.
The outage started at 4:50 p.m., affecting 10,500 customers in Dallas.
Crews had about half of those customers restored by about 8:30 p.m., Gauntt said.
At 9:50 p.m., another 2,000 had power and by 1:28 a.m., power was fully restored in Dallas.
“In the meantime, the Dallas substation is connected to the Independence substation,” Gauntt said.
The work to restore Dallas, resulted in 5,243 customers in Independence being without power for about 10 minutes, he said.
“It’s unfortunate for our feathered or furry friends,” Gauntt said. “It’s an odd happening.”
