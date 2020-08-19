Itemizer-Observer

INDEPENDENCE — The second virtual open house for Independence transportation system plan update will be open from Aug. 24 through Sept. 7.

The city is working with Portland-based Kittelson & Associates to develop the long-range plan includes multiple modes of transportation — walking, biking, public transit, motor vehicle and rails.

Matt Bell, senior planner at Kittelson gave an update to city councilors at their July 28 meeting.

Work on the plan update started at the beginning of the year and includes a representative from the Oregon Department of Transportation and land use and policy experts Angelo Planning Group.

Residents and experts have participated through citizen and technical advisory committees.

“There is a large public involvement component to the project,” Bell said. “although given the current situation, we’ve had to shift some of our activities to more of an online basis.”

He said they had a good turn out for their first open house, which was held in May.

“We had a pretty good turnout, more than 100 comments on a variety of different topics related to both existing inventory information as well as existing conditions in the community, which is actually pretty good for this type of work,” Bell said.

Councilor Shannon Corr asked how the membership of the citizens advisory committee was solicited.

“I talked to folks, we reached out to folks,” said Fred Evander, city planner. “Anybody specifically that we thought might have an interest in certain things.”

He sent emails to people at the air park and home owners associations and contacted Rich Clark who appealed a decision about the Brandy Meadows development, in part because it lacked consistency with a trail network.

“It is a fairly well-rounded group of citizens,” Evander said. “Also the technical group is fairly well rounded too.”

Corr asked why there was not a public solicitation for members.

“Right, why did we only reach out to people we knew?” asked Councilor Jennifer Ranstrom-Smith.

Evander conceded that was a good point.

“I’m going to make the suggestion that you create a Facebook event for the next citizens advisory committee meeting and let people chime in if they have an interest,” Corr said.

Corr also asked if that committee could be called a residents advisory committee, rather than a citizens advisory committee.

“When we refer to something as a citizens advisory committee, I feel like we leave part of our community out,” she said. “Everybody who lives in this town, regardless of where they fall on the citizenship spectrum is important and we should be taking their interest to heart.”

Evander said, OK.

After the presentation, City Manager Tom Pessemier they’ve faced some unique challenges during this planning process.

While there was good feedback at the last virtual open house, there are a lot of people who don’t use online resources, he said.

“(The) online open house was good, but by no means captured all of the voices in our community,” Pessemier said. “(We’re) going to have to figure out some creative ways to do that.”

Bell said that initially, the online portion was meant to supplement the in-person outreach.

Restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus changed that.

“Certainly there’s ways we can broaden our scope a little bit,” Bell said.

One of those ways is making sure all materials also are published in Spanish.

Councilor Marilyn Morton said she and Community Engagement Manager Ramon Martinez had success during past outreach efforts by “just being approachable to people who were out and about” at the park.

Bell mentioned farmers markets as another possibility to interact with people as they pass by.

Evander said they put information about the project in the city’s newsletter.

“We did go to apartments and dropped off the newsletter for the project,” he said. “Some apartments were happy to take that and give it to their tenants.”

The plan is scheduled to be completed by next spring.

“The reality is if we bring you a transportation system plan that hasn’t had proper vetting and public engagement, we’d be doing a disservice to this community,” Pessemier said. “One way or another, we’ll figure out how to make sure we get that input. From my perspective, I might have to arm wrestle Fred on that, even if that means delaying this process somewhat until we can get to the point where we can make sure that input is there.”

It’s critical, he said.

“These are very important plans,” Pessemier said. “It’s going to be around for a long time. If we miss the mark, it will be a problem for us for a long time.”

Open House

Open House #2 for the Independence Transportation System Plan update will be held online from Aug. 24 through Sept. 7 via the project website, www.independencetsp.com.

An in-person open house will not be held due to COVID-19 restrictions.