MONMOUTH — The city of Monmouth is seeking public input on a short-term vacation rental ordinance.

Monmouth is working on the adoption of rules to allow vacation rentals in residential areas.

The proposed ordinance defines short-term rental as “a dwelling unit, or part of a dwelling unit, that is rented, available for rent, or advertised or listed as available for rent as a transient lodging.”

“Currently, Monmouth does not address or allow short-term vacation rentals in our code,” Suzanne Dufner, community development director, told councilors in March. “Our code is just silent on the issue.”

The city does have provisions for bed and breakfast units, she said.

An innkeeper stays and provides breakfast for overnight guests of bed and breakfasts.

“Those are conditional uses in residential zones,” Dufner said.

She said the person offering a short-term rental typically doesn’t stay at the same location or provide a meal.

The proposed ordinance would permit “not hosted” rental use for 45 days or fewer in a calendar year for low, medium, high and mixed density residential zones.

The same number of days is proposed for commercial retail transitional, Main Street District zones.

Conditional use for more than 45 days is proposed for medium, high and mixed density zones, as well as commercial retail transitional and Main Street District zones.

The complete draft of the ordinance is available on the city’s website under News & Announcements, and through a link to this story online at polkio.com.

Comments or questions about the draft ordinance can be directed to Suzanne Dufner, 503-751-0147 or sdufner@ci.monmouth.or.us.

Public hearings to consider adopting the proposed ordinance are tentatively scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sept. 18 and at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 at Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S.