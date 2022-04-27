Itemizer-Observer
When Polk County wants to encourage families to sign up their children for their first school experience in kindergarten, officials don’t send out an email reminder.
They throw a party.
Now in its fifth year, Polk County’s annual Fam Jam held at the Polk County Fairgrounds, welcomed families with youngsters eager to venture toward their first school experience.
“We like to celebrate the end of the month with just a big, family fun party when we give our elementary schools an opportunity to come out and help with early registration for the fall,” said Stephanie Gilbert, Polk County Early Learning & Family Engagement Supervisor. “It helps us identify families early to set up care in classrooms and identify families for our summer support group.”
However, due to the pandemic, Gilbert said this is the first time in three years they’ve been able to have families and kids attend in person. Last year, for example, families were limited to a drive through experience.
“We didn’t know what to expect after covid. Pre-covid, we would have about 800 people come through. It’s feeling like we’re going to get there today,” Gilbert said.
Both the Dallas and Central School Districts were on site. In addition, families were able to check out programs that run throughout the summer.
“For many families, this is their first kiddo going into the school district so it’s an opportunity for families to learn what’s available to them, after school programs, Head Start, just to let families know what is in the community to support them,” Gilbert said.
Then to keep the party going after being signed up, FamJam hosted a petting zoo, hand-crafting stations, displays by law enforcement and even a junior firefighter’s obstacle course. Spiderman and Captain America were even spotted getting to know the participants.
Gilbert added as successful as FamJam was getting everyone signing up back in person, if anyone missed an opportunity to register for kindergarten here, they can always check in with their local elementary school and do it on site, throughout the spring and summer.
