ALBANY — Football can be as cruel as it is tough.

The Dallas Dragons’ season ended Friday with a loss that was tough in more ways than one.

The Dragons flirted with a big upset at West Albany, only to lose 28-9 in the Class 5A quarterfinals.

And, on the final play of the third quarter, with the game still up for grabs, the Dragons lost star player Logan Person to injury.

Person, a senior who had had another tremendous game, was hurt on a 2-yard run into the line. Medical and support people tended to him for a half-hour before placing him into an emergency vehicle for further analysis and care.

The great news was that Person was able to walk out of the hospital on Saturday, according to Dallas coach Andy Jackson, and “should have a full recovery” from what Jackson said were “neck and head issues.”

“He’s in really good spirits,” Jackson said.

The playoff game seemed secondary when Person was injured, although the Dallas players were eager to keep playing hard.

Senior quarterback Ashton Foster said Person, while being tended to on the field, “talked to me and said, ‘Go get ‘em out there, guys. Go finish it for me.”

The Dragons tried hard to do so, but by then they were behind 21-9, and the deficit was too much for them, minus Person, to overcome.

No. 3-ranked West Albany improved to 10-1 and will meet No. 2 Silverton (10-1) on Friday at McMinnville High in a Class 5A semifinal. It will be a rematch of their Oct. 22 league showdown, won 28-21 by Silverton.

Dallas wound up with a somewhat deceiving 6-5 season record that included a handful of games against highly ranked opponents. And Dallas players can take pride that the 12th-ranked Dragons jelled at the right time and overcame all sorts of challenges and obstacles in 2021.

“It was a memorable season,” said Foster, noting that Dallas had won five of its previous six games, including a stunning, 7-6 playoff upset at Pendleton the week before.

The Dragons had ideas of producing another 5A playoff shocker on the road Friday, and they not only were in the West Albany game most of the way, but they also gained the lead in the third quarter.

“We believed that we could beat them, because we could,” junior two-way back Owen Hess said of the Bulldogs. “We’re capable of it.”

No one could argue otherwise during Friday’s third quarter and after Person kicked a 41-yard field goal, then blocked a punt in West Albany territory, and then scored on a 1-yard run to put the Dragons in front 9-7.

“After that, we were really feeling it. We were here to play,” said Dallas junior Emilio Miranda, another two-way back. “But then we just made one mistake, and boom.”

That mistake was the Dallas defense’s inability to stop a toss sweep play. The pitch went to fleet freshman Tyler Hart-McNally, who slipped through some bottled-up defenders and raced 50 yards for a touchdown one play after a key kickoff return had given West Albany good field position.

Hart-McNally’s score regained the lead for the Bulldogs, which suddenly was up 14-9.

Patient Dallas, running effectively in shorter bursts, made it to the West Albany 27 on its next possession before that drive bogged down.

And then the same toss sweep to Hart-McNally hit the Dragons like a dagger. He took this one 69 yards to the house, and the Bulldogs had their 21-9 lead with 52 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

After the ensuing kickoff, the Dragons ran three plays before the quarter ended with Person’s seemingly routine 2-yard run into a mass of bodies.

Dallas players and cheerleaders immediately took a knee to recogize the injury, and a hush fell over the crowd for the next agonizing half-hour. Prayers were said.

“It hurt,” Foster said. “He’s one of the hardest workers I know. He would never give up on the team. He was hurting the whole game, but he kept fighting, kept hanging in there. He’s a great player, and we love him.”

When the game resumed, the Dragons fought valiantly, though it wasn’t easy.

“It really hit all of us hard,” Hess said, also looking ahead to how the team could support Person by adding, “we’re going to go see him whenever we can and make sure he knows that we all love him.”

West Albany managed to prevail in part because it had the edge in explosion plays. DeMarcus Houston, a junior wide receiver, caught two touchdown passes from senior quarterback Michael Cale.

Cale was effective early through the air, before Dallas increased its pressure and began to better zero in on his targets.

And the Dallas defense was good against the run, other than on the two long TD gainers.

“We were pretty locked in,” Hess said. “We were all focused on watching film the whole week. We knew what they were doing.”

The Dallas run game kept West Albany’s defense on the field a lot through the first three quarters, with Person carrying 22 times for 98 yards and junior fullback Brock Dunkin picked up tough and important gains, too, on 10 carries for 42 yards.

Dallas’ up-front blocking helped the Dragons chip away and move the chains. Some scoring opportunities just didn’t materialize, like one at the end of the first half. Time ran out on Dallas on the West Albany 17 after Person had to come out of the game because he was bleeding, leaving the Dragons without his presence as a field-goal kicker.

“We’ve been playing good ball on defense, and offensively we had a really good plan,” Jackson said. “We just couldn’t finish some of those drives. But we were pounding the ball.”

“We were running it down their throats,” Foster said. “We were running amazingly. Our guys were fighting. We were hustling on the ball. We were doing whatever we could.”

Person was important on special teams as well as on offense and defense. In addition to his field goal, he made a big-time athletic play on a second-quarter punt. The snap went way over his head, but he was able to race back and get the ball, pick it up before the rush got to him and loft the best 22-yard punt you could ask for under the circumstances. So what could have been a costly mistake wound up leaving West Albany 73 yards from the end zone and unable to score the rest of the half.

The Bulldogs did have the lead at intermission, 7-0, but they had failed to demonstrate clear superiority.

Person made the score 7-3 with his 41-yard field goal at the 8:58 mark of the third quarter.

The Dallas defense then forced a three-and-out. On the next play, Person swooped in from the left side of the Dallas line to block West Albany’s punt with authority. The Bulldogs recovered, but that only gave Dallas the ball at the West Albany 2.

It was a designed punt rush that paid off, Dragons coach Jackson said.

“We ran a rush where we felt we could get a free runner at the punter by having three guys lined up on one side and taking one guy and cutting him across the tackle’s space to end up with two on one on the wing,” Jackson said.

Person charged in untouched and made the block that changed the game’s momentum.

“One of the best feelings ever,” Foster said of seeing Person make that block and then score the touchdown.

Unfortunately, the momentum stayed on the Dragons’ side only briefly.

“We just couldn’t execute at the end,” Foster said.

And to lose Person when and how they did was a cruel blow, one that left everyone with Dallas holding their breath.

“It was hard for everybody,” Jackson said, “because that kid has been leading us and is as tough as nails. He would do every little thing he could for the game. (His injury) really changed the game.

“It’s never easy to watch a kid go down like that. Any kid. Anyone who’s put themselves out there for you, that’s fought their butt off for you, a kid you care so much about. That really took the wind out of our sails.

“Sometimes it happens in this sport. It’s a physical sport. But this one really stung. We’re just really hoping the best for him, and it’s good that he’s feeling better and in time should be able to make a full recovery.”