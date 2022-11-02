Itemizer-Observer
When Jim and Myrna Gulick were looking for a more advantageous place to market their wine, they were tipped off by a friend about a piece of property on Salem Dallas Highway. The Gulicks were attracted to the property because it was being marketed as a dual nature - commercial and agricultural land. Little did they know that the property would be full of local Oregon history too.
“When we bought it, it was advertised as raw land,” said Jim Gulick. “So we were going to tear the old buildings out and build a snew tasting room and vineyard. We weren’t allowed to go into the buildings until we bought it basically and so after we did we were told that this piece of property has a real piece of history to it.”
The land claim goes all the way back to 1842. Thehouse on the property was built in 1858 - home of the Oregon’s 18th governor, Isaac Patterson. At the time, he was the youngest state legislator ever elected, sworn in at age 32.
Later, a famous floral shop was run from the property by Agnes Schucking who was also named the first Cherry Queen by the Salem Elks lodge in 1903. Former Governor Mark Hatfield had his wedding reception on the property as well.
“The more we got to studying, the more we thought we can’t tear this place down,” said Jim. “So we restored the buildings and it cost us probably twice what it would cost to demo it and then put in new buildings. But we salvaged everything.”
Myrna added, “This is such a historic property, so many prominent people are attached to this and this place belongs to this community.”
The Gulicks met when they were attending high school in Puerto Rico when Jim’s parents helped his sister and brother-in-law build an A&W Root Beer stand. After the two graduated from high school they each went their separate ways with Myrna going to college in Virginia and Jim returning to the west coast where he was from going to school in Portland. They kept in touch via letters and after the first year of college ended Myrna returned home to Puerto Rico where shortly thereafter Jim proposed.
The couple then lived in Bellingham, Washington. After working in the construction business until 1972, they moved to Salem where they bought and owned a restaurant nearly 30 years, before retiring in the early 2000s. They have three daughters, two of whom are still local to the area and very much involved with the businesses.
West Hills Vineyards has been open since June, hosting a number a weekly events. The Gulicks hope to share the history with the community and continue to expand on the property. Their plans include adding a chapel in 2023.
“My biggest passion aside from my horse,” Myrna said jokingly, “is history. We’re really proud of the wine we produce and what our winemaker creates. This is such a great property and I feel like it needs to be shared.”
Located at 4785 Salem Dallas Highway, the vineyard is open from noon to 7 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, and has live music most weeks along with a recently added bistro menu to compliment their wine-tasting experience.
“There’s a lot of activity going on,” said Myrna. “It’s a great place to meet people and visit, so if you want good wine and good food come in and give us a try.”
