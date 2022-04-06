Itemizer-Observer
The West Salem Business Association, which declined in membership and activity in recent years, has been fighting the COVID pandemic in its efforts to ramp it back up.
Samantha Ross, WSBA president, said its projects include a Meet and Greet Event, held at 8 a.m. the second Wednesday of each month. The event’s goals are to provide information about WSBA, to provide social and networking time for members and guests, and to promote West Salem businesses.
WSBA began in 1975 with the purpose of promoting the West Salem business community. More recently, it has added the goal of serving West Salem residents in general. One of its newer projects is a golf tournament, which will be held July 29 this year at the Salem Golf Club. The tournament supports several WSBA efforts, including the West Salem High School scholarship program.
The organization also holds a general membership lunch meeting at 11:45 a.m. the fourth Thursday of each month in the upstairs meeting room of the Roth’s Market in West Salem. The meetings feature guest speakers.
Ross is the West Salem Branch manager of WaFd Bank. Other officers are Heidi McKay of Ace Hardware, vice president; Sean Keene of Keller Williams Realty; secretary; and Nathan Wuerch of Oregon State Credit Union, treasurer; and Tim Klaar of Keller Williams Capital City, past president.
Other directors are Britni Davidson of Salem Electric, Randy St. George of Urban Grange, Leroy Hedberg of Hedberg Auctions, Lyle Mordhorst, Polk County commissioner; John Pataccoli of Redhawk Winery; and Rich Martin of Western Christian School.
