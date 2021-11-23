Itemizer-Observer report
WEST SALEM — Two people and a dog died in a fire on Friday morning in West Salem.
At approximately 7:55 a.m., a fire was reported in the 1100 block of 8th Street Northwest. According to a Salem Fire Department, witnesses reported smoke coming from a single-story home. The Salem Fire Department response was led by a battalion chief with four fire engines, one ladder truck, and a medic unit. Salem Police officers assisted with traffic control.
A small fire discovered inside the home was extinguished quickly. During the fire investigation, two people were located inside the home and pronounced deceased. The two deceased individuals inside the residence are identified as Aaron Richard Harris, age 33, and Taylor Alyssa Wallace, age 25. Harris and Wallace were living at the location when the fire occurred.
Three dogs were also found, one inside and two outside the home. The dog inside died, and the two that survived are being cared for by neighbors.
The Salem Police Department completed an investigation into the residential fire
“Detectives have determined no foul play or criminal act was involved in the incident,” a police news release said. “The cause of the fire is still under investigation.”
