Itemizer-Observer report
WEST SALEM — The arrest of a West Salem man on Dec. 14 led to a massive seizure of drugs and guns, including 28 pounds of methamphetamine, six pounds of heroin, 25,000 fraudulent oxycodone pills made with fentanyl and 16 guns according to Salem police officials.
According to the Salem Police Department Strategic Investigations Unit (SIU), Rico Anthony Russell Rigutto, 25, was arrested at his home in West Salem following a sting police conducted on a large drug deal outside a Walgreens drug store. During the arrest, the SIU seized the pills, meth, firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition and about $75,000 in cash. Lt. Ben Bales, who supervises the special investigations team, explained the rise in fraudulent pill distribution is of particular concern locally.
“The increased presence of these polydrug pills coincides with the cases of overdoses in our community,” Bales said in a press release.
Officials said two of the confiscated firearms were modified to be fully automatic which is illegal without a stamp from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF).
Investigators added the estimated street value of the drugs found was just under $250,000.
Rigutto’s arrest on a federal criminal complaint was developed by an interagency partnership between the Salem Police Department Criminal Investigations Section, the ATF and the FBI which investigate high-level crimes.
A Salem police detective is assigned to the FBI Task Force as part of the partnership.
The federal charges mean the District of Oregon US Attorney’s Office (USAO) is prosecuting the case. Under presumption of innocence, Rigutto made his initial appearance in court during which the USAO succeeded in attaining his detention as a danger to the community and risk of no appearance.
“We very much appreciate the partnership we have with our federal counterparts,” Bales added. “The collaboration helps us combat serious criminal activity that affects Salem, and really, the entire valley.”
Rigutto is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 14.
Photo courtesy of the Salem Police Department
The Salem Police Department display the guns, drugs, pills and cash seized from a West Salem residence Dec. 14.
