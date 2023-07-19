West Salem’s two representatives on the City Council defended their vote July 10 that helped pass a new wage tax to close the city’s budget deficit. The vote came after hours of testimony, both written and in person, much in opposition to the proposal.
However, Virginia Stapleton, City Council President and representative of West Salem’s Ward 1, said without the influx of new revenue, Salem was facing severe cutbacks in service.
“There would need to be a 12% cut across the board in the general fund,” Stapleton said. “That means we would need to shut down the West Salem branch library (the only branch library we have) and reduce the number of days or completely shut down the main library.”
In addition, the Center 50+ would have to be closed, youth programs and homeless services eliminated, and police and fire manning levels would not be maintained.
The wage tax was one of 12 recommendations the budget committee proposed. In it, workers would begin paying the tax in July 2024 at a rate of 0.814% of their wages. Staff calculated it to about $42 per month for a Salem worker earning the city’s average wage of $29.90 an hour.
The tax is expected to bring in $27.9 million per year. Salem police would receive the largest share of money raised, about $10.5 million per year, followed by homeless services with about $7.9 million and $6.5 million for the fire department.
Although the City Council has been wrestling with the issue over the last seven months, turnout the night of the vote was extensive, with media reporting the council received 130 written comments against the proposal and 14 for, in addition to about 50 in-person speakers, most against.
Micki Varney, West Salem’s representative from Ward 8, said she was not surprised by the turnout.
“It was good to see people engaging in the administration and operation of the city,” Varney said. “I hope they continue to do so. Most of the comments written and spoken from those in support of the payroll tax proposal indicated a much deeper understanding of the gravity of the city’s financial situation than those who voiced opposition. Furthermore, a large number of people who submitted statements in opposition to the payroll tax were not Salem residents. Non-Salem residents would not experience the full extent of the impacts that severe cuts to city services would have on residents of our city.”
Stapleton added since taking the vote, she’s received many emails and phone calls and has had many conversations with people thanking her for voting in favor of the new tax.
“As I said in my comments that night, it’s very easy to be against things, it’s much harder to be in favor. Although I wish more people would have felt comfortable speaking in favor of the motion, I also understand how challenging that is to do,” Stapleton said.
Opposition to the tax also came from officials from Polk County. Commissioners Craig Pope and Lyle Mordhorst, who wrote a letter of protest to the Salem City Council (Board Chair Jeremy Gordon did not vote to add his name to the letter, feeling uncomfortable weighing in on another municipality’s issue). They argued the tax amounted to taxation without representation.
“We believe that it is the right of the people being taxed to have a voice and representation in the process of those taxing decisions. This payroll tax plan not only denies the right to have a voice through the ballot box but substantially impacts people that are not residents of Salem and have no rights under representation by Salem government,” they wrote.
Stapleton agreed that this was probably the hardest part of the tax for many and expressed understanding for their frustration.
“The tax is based on the idea that when people come to town, regardless of where they live, they use city services. The city of Salem is home to many institutions that do not pay property tax, in fact our three top employers do not pay property tax but yet we are expected to provide services,” Stapleton explained.
Varney further clarified who’s work would be taxed under the proposal.
“The biggest misconception I am hearing from people is whom this payroll tax will impact. It applies only to wages for work actually physically performed in Salem,” Varney said.
Shee explained that if someone doesn’t live in Salem and they are working from home (work remotely) the payroll tax does not apply. Conversely, if someone worked for say, a garage door company, and installed a garage door and opener in a home in Turner, the tax wouldn’t apply to those wages.
“It is a very nuanced definition and therefore easy to misinterpret based on recent media coverage. The specific details are to be determined during the rulemaking process as the city works with businesses and employers throughout Salem,” Varney added.
As approved, the council decision does send the tax to a public vote – no later than 2031, after seven years of tax collection. Stapleton said not sending the issue before voters for approval was “her greatest heartache with this motion.” She said because many don’t understand how a ballot measure like this works, it’s important to understand how she got to her vote.
She explained the city cannot pay are participate to promote a ballot measure, leaving it up to the council to “get it across the finish line,” investing precious time and resources.
“Some have asked me ‘Why don’t you trust the voters?’ And the thing is, I very much so trust the voters,” Stapleton said. “What I don’t trust is my ability to get the payroll tax measure passed with my limited resources. My work now is to make sure we have transparency and a robust community outreach effort through the rulemaking and implementation process.”
Varney added the recently voter-passed $300 million infrastructure bond campaign was different.
“Not only did we have more time to get the word out to voters and were able to fundraise - $60,000 for one mailer, but also, the Salem Chamber of Commerce joined us in supporting the bond and actively participated in the traveling road show to get the information out,” Varney said.
Regardless, an effort was initiated on Friday, July 14 to bring the issue to the voters, Oregon Business & Industry, a Salem-based advocacy group that represents 1,600 businesses across Oregon, filed a petition with the city recorder seeking a referendum on the payroll tax.
They seek to get the issue before voters on Nov. 7 and would need to get 3,986 qualified signatures by Aug. 9 according to city code.
