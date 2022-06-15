The city of Salem is opening its self-operating splash fountains, including a location in West Salem, starting June 21. Spray fountains are a fun way to stay cool during the hot summer weather.
West Salem’s splash fountain, located at 265 Rosemont Ave. N.W., will be open from noon to 8 p.m. like the rest of the city’s fountains. The splash fountains at Riverfront and River Road Parks are open two hours earlier than the splash fountains at the smaller neighborhood parks. Once turned on for the season, the spray fountains are open seven days a week through the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Salem’s other splash fountains opening June 21 are:
- Riverfront Park, 200 Water St. N.E.
- River Road Park, 3045 River Road N.
- Fairmount Park, 650 Rural St. S.
- Northgate Park, 3575 Fairhaven Ave. N.E.
- Wes Bennett Park, 2200 Baxter Road S.E.
- Englewood Park, 1260 19th Street NE
For additional information, contact the Parks Operations at (503) 588-6336 or SalemParks@cityofsalem.net.
