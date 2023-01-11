Chrystal Apple Awards

Twelve West Salem teachers were among the 89 nominees for Salem-Keizer School District’s 24th Annual Crystal Apple Award and will be honored at a Feb. 10 gala at the Salem Convention Center.

The Crystal Apple Awards recognize outstanding public and private school teachers, administrators and support staff. The school district teamed with the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce to bring the awards back after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.