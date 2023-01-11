Twelve West Salem teachers were among the 89 nominees for Salem-Keizer School District’s 24th Annual Crystal Apple Award and will be honored at a Feb. 10 gala at the Salem Convention Center.
The Crystal Apple Awards recognize outstanding public and private school teachers, administrators and support staff. The school district teamed with the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce to bring the awards back after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
The organizations solicited nominations in October for nominations. Members from the community – including students, parents and co-workers - were invited to submit nominations. Nominations had to be of current employees with at least three years of consecutive employment with their current employer.
- Stacy Kilgroe, Dennisa Pozos Gonzales, George Thomson, Karla Tibbits and Marisa Varay
- Dalton Lindsey and Denny McCarthy
Myers Elementary School - Jessica Goinez
Chapman Hill Elementary School - Megan Spickerman
Harritt Elementary School
- Bridget Hawley, Sheila Muller and Maija Peters
Tickets for the awards gala are $30 online at https://bit.ly/3VZPeKk. Ticket prices increase to $35 on Jan. 26. For the first time, the gala will be at the Salem Convention Center, located at 200 Commercial St. SE. The event will include a dinner, entertainment and emcee Zach DuFault.
Salem-Keizer Public Schools Superintendent Christy Perry is excited to bring back the Crystal Apple Awards.
“I am thrilled to have this special and long-standing recognition program return to our community,” Perry wrote on the district’s website. “Thank you to the Salem-Area Chamber of Commerce and the hundreds of individuals who came together to prepare this year’s nominations, which recognize so many incredible educators within our community.”
