Itemizer-Observer
While West Salem residents reside in Polk County, they will help decide the outcome in voting for or against the city of Salem’s $300 million Community Infrastructure Bond.
A majority of the bond’s 10-year plan would fund upgrades and repairs to greater Salem’s streets and sidewalks, construct bicycle facilities, replace old fire engines and equipment, update information technology and cybersecurity tools, acquiring property for and construction of two future fire stations, affordable housing and two branch libraries; and earthquake safety upgrades to the Civic Center.
However, several of the projects have been earmarked specifically for West Salem.
According to the city of Salem, the proposed bond would replace expiring bond measures. Essentially, if passed, the new bond would replace the old ones, thus keeping a continuity in the tax rates with no increases. The rates would only drop if the bond measure failed to pass.
If approved, the tax rate would remain at $1.20 per $1,000 of assessed value. The average estimated tax rate over the 10-year lifespan would be about $134 annually. If the proposed bond does not pass, however, the city estimates the bond rate to decrease to $0.75 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2023 and continue to decrease until current outstanding bonds are paid off in 2037.
While city of Salem officials are limited in their ability by law to promote the bond to factual statements only, they deferred to City Council members representing West Salem for more detailed enthusiasm.
Virginia Stapleton, who represents West Salem’s Ward 1, said there are a lot of projects in the bond for West Salem, the largest is the Marine Drive project.
Of the $157 million for transportation in the bond measure, about $23 million would be set aside for the completely new road, Marine Drive. According to the City of Salem, if passed, the first part of the proposed project for Marine Drive would run from Harritt Drive to Taybin Road and include a new multi-use pedestrian path connected to Wallace Marine Park. There would be a new road at a “collector street standard” with two travel lanes, including a new curb, a sidewalk on the westerly side, a 12-foot multi-use path on the easterly side, stormwater treatment, and streetlights. This would include connector streets at Harritt Drive, Beckett Street and 5th Avenue.
The bond contains several smaller projects for West Salem.
“There are also lots of upgrades to the parks, new restrooms at Wallace Marine, Sports Field, park shelter and play equipment at various parks (West Salem, Orchard Heights and Brush College), Pavement project on Doaks Ferry,” Stapleton wrote by email. “There are also funds set aside for sidewalk infill/replacement as well as crosswalk projects across the city.”
Micki Varney, who represents Salem’s Ward 8, was happy to get out word about the $300 infrastructure bond as information was not widely distributed.
“I did not realize till last night that the voter pamphlet statement on 24-474 would not be included in the Polk County voters’ pamphlet like it is in the Marion County pamphlet,” Varney said by email Oct. 14. “Most of the additional street improvements will be associated with sidewalk infill for pedestrian connectivity, i.e., constructing missing sidewalks. Other projects are associated with safer pedestrian crossings, ADA requirements and the Safe Routes to Schools Program. For example, the sidewalk on Doaks Ferry Road NW between Brush College Drive NW and Emerald Drive NW.”
For a detailed breakdown of the full $300 million infrastructure bond, go to www.cityofsalem.net/government/shaping-salem-s-future/salem-community-infrastructure-bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.