A public meeting for the Budget Committee of the West Valley Fire District, for Polk and Yamhill Counties, is at 6 p.m. May 19. The committee will discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023. To attend in person, the meeting is at 825 NE Main St., in Willamina. To watch via Zoom, go to https://bit.ly/384cxQg, enter Meeting ID: 834 0031 9136 and Passcode: 732435.
For more information, call (503) 876-2004 or email meneleyb@ci.willamina.or.us.
