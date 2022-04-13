Monmouth — The Western Oregon Board of Trustees announced four finalists for the position of WOU President. The four finalists were identified after several months of work and deliberation by a diverse search committee with oversight from the Board’s Executive, Governance and Trusteeship Committee.
The four finalists are:
- Dr. Casey Shillam, Dean, School of Nursing, University of Portland
- Dr. Diana Rogers-Adkinson, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, Bloomsburg University
- Dr. Sukhwant Jhaj, Vice Provost for Academic Innovation and Student Achievement and Dean, University College, Arizona State University
- Dr. Jesse Peters, Dean, College of Arts and Letters, Fort Lewis College
“We are thrilled to have such a qualified and diverse slate of candidates interested in joining the Western Oregon University community,” said WOU Board Chair Betty Komp. “This is such a pivotal moment in WOU’s trajectory in the service of students and the greater community and we cannot wait to appoint WOU’s next president to lead us on that journey.”
Search Committee Chair and Trustee Gayle Evans added she is deeply appreciative of the committee’s diligent work to conduct an inclusive search tailored to WOU and the future of higher education.
“The committee, comprised of internal and external stakeholders, exemplified the values of WOU and considered the local community as they reviewed materials and considered candidates. We are confident in the slate that we have forwarded to the Board for consideration,” Evans said.
As a part of each candidate’s visit to campus, they will address and take questions from the campus community at an open forum. Each candidate’s schedule, including the open forum, may be viewed at the presidential vacancy website at https://wou.edu/presidentialvacancy/people/.
Additional information, including candidate biographies and photographs, may also be viewed at WOU’s presidential vacancy website.
The board is tentatively scheduled to make a final decision at its regularly scheduled board meeting on April 20.
