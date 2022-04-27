MONMOUTH, OREGON — The Western Oregon Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Sukhwant Jhaj as its next president at its April 20 board meeting. Jhaj, who will start on August 1, succeeds Dr. Rex Fuller and Interim President Dr. Jay Kenton.
Jhaj comes from Arizona State University as Vice Provost for Academic Innovation and Student Success and Dean of University College. Prior to ASU, Jhaj served Portland State University for over 16 years in multiple roles, advancing academic innovation and student success at different levels. Trained as a designer, Jhaj uses design thinking to discover new solutions for incremental and disruptive challenges facing higher education. In his book, “Delivering on the Promise of Democracy: Visual Case Studies in Educational Equity and Transformation,” Jhaj crafted a new look at how imaginative leadership and a shift in perspective can guide institutions as they work to improve access and success for all students.
Western Oregon University Board of Trustees Chair Betty Komp said the board “could not be more delighted that a rigorous, collaborative search process resulted in such a qualified leader.”
“Dr. Jhaj’s experiences and life’s work match up with WOU’s mission and the university’s trajectory to impact the lives of generations of students to come. The engaged participation of the campus community in this process was indispensable to the Board’s decision this afternoon. WOU’s future is certainly bright,” Komp said.
Jhaj said he was grateful to be selected.
“Western Oregon University helps students succeed and thrive. I thank Chair Komp, the Board or Trustees, and this community for giving me this opportunity to serve the students, faculty, and staff of this outstanding university as their president,” Jhaj said. “Together, we will design a future where life after transformative education allows all students, no matter their background, to thrive after graduation, to have a successful career, find meaning in their life and work, and contribute to the common good.”
Jhaj received an Ed.D from the University of New England, a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from Portland State University, a terminal Master of Architecture from the Cranbrook Academy of Art, and a Bachelor of Architecture from the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology in Bhopal, India.
