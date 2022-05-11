MONMOUTH, OREGON — Western Oregon University is partnering with Amazon to offer Amazon employees in the Salem area a new option for pursuing a college degree. Eligible local employees will be able to enroll in one of Western Oregon’s over 200 unique majors, minors, certificates and concentrations with annual tuition assistance covered by Amazon.
Amazon’s Career Choice program has a rigorous selection process for third-party partner educators, choosing partners that are focused on helping employees through their education programs, assisting them with job placements, and overall offering education that leads to career success. This program is part of Amazon’s $1.2 billion investment in upskilling more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs. The tuition assistance offered by Amazon can be applied to almost any undergraduate degree or certificate program at Western.
“We’re looking forward to Western Oregon University coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Tammy Thieman, Global Program Lead of Amazon’s Career Choice program. “We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere. We have intentionally cultivated a partner network of third-party educators and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources, and continuous improvements to the experience. Today, over 50,000 Amazon employees around the world have already participated in Career Choice and we’ve seen first-hand how it can transform their lives.”
“Western Oregon University is committed to strengthening the connection between industry and education for building Oregon’s future workforce,” added Provost Rob Winningham. “We are excited to serve Amazon employees with in-person, hybrid, and fully online programs at our Monmouth and Salem campuses to enable their success. Western’s personalized learning experiences and support helps people achieve their career and life goals.”
Amazon employees can learn more about Career Choice at Western Oregon by visiting: https://wou.edu/amazon-career-choice-programs.
