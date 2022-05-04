MONMOUTH, OREGON — Western Oregon University’s The Research Institute, led by Robyn Lopez Melton, has been awarded $8.4 million from the Oregon Early Learning Division to build capacity within Oregon’s early learning system. This funding will allow Western Oregon’s The Research Institute’s Center on Early Learning and Youth Development to design, implement and manage Oregon’s first statewide childcare substitute pool.
Finding affordable, qualified substitute educators is a common challenge within the early care and education field. In addition, the pandemic drastically increased the pressures on the childcare system. Once developed, childcare programs will have access to a pool of qualified substitutes that have been screened and trained. Program leaders will request substitutes and then will be matched with substitutes meeting their program’s needs. Each program will have the benefit of access to a set amount of hours at no cost to the program. The development of the pool will focus on increasing equitable resources for programs by targeting the recruitment of substitutes who speak languages other than English, serve rural counties, and/or are qualified to work with infants/toddlers.
“The substitute pool will have a particularly large impact for in-home providers, who work hard to keep their programs open. Oftentimes, closing for a sick day or a professional development opportunity would leave the families they serve without childcare. Having the ability to access reliable substitutes serves as a benefit to the childcare workforce, families of young children, and ultimately Oregon’s economy,” said Lindsey Cochran, The Research Institute’s Substitute Pool Coordinator.
Additionally, this grant will provide critical funding for start-up grants for the development of new or expanded Early Learning Programs in Oregon to increase access to childcare that was lost during the pandemic. Funds will be available for individuals and businesses working to open new childcare programs or expand current services. Approximately $4.5 million will be distributed to programs to expand access to quality childcare options across Oregon.
