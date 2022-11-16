She Kills Monsters

Director Jeb Burris guides cast members (from left) Brayden Allen, Jacob Fritts and Katie Newbury rehearse a scene from Western Oregon University’s production of “She Kills Monsters.”

 Photo contributed

Western Oregon University Theatre Department presents “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen Nov. 16-19 at Rice Auditorium on WOU’s Monmouth Campus.

“She Kills Monsters” tells the story of Agnes Evans (played by Katie Newbury) as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly (with Lexy Bolsinger in the role). When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.