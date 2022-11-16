Western Oregon University Theatre Department presents “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen Nov. 16-19 at Rice Auditorium on WOU’s Monmouth Campus.
“She Kills Monsters” tells the story of Agnes Evans (played by Katie Newbury) as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly (with Lexy Bolsinger in the role). When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.
“She Kills Monsters,” directed by the department’s new Acting Professor Jeb Burris, features elaborate puppetry and onstage magic in addition to several epic fight scenes. The cast also includes WOU students Jeneba Diane King, Emily Paoli, Cody Little-Reece, Cole Richardson, Jacob Fritts, Sergio Palomar Solis, Brayden Allen, Loki Cockrill, Paige Murphy, Lucy Garcia, Alyssa Parr, Tessa Douangaphaivong, Seth Miller, Savannah King, Mere Butler and Ally Warner.
Performances are Nov. 16-19 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 19 2 p.m. Parking is free in lot B on Knox Street. Tickets are available online at https://wou.edu/theatre-dance/events-tickets, at the box office Monday- Friday from 12:30 - 4 p.m. or one hour prior to performances, or by calling (503) 838-8462. Tickets are $14 for general admission, $8 for students and youths, $10 senior citizens, $10 WOU faculty and staff, and free for WOU Students with ID.
