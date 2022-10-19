WOU

Western Oregon University’s recent comprehensive review and revision of undergraduate degree requirements has been selected as the winner for the 2022 Northwest Commission of Colleges and Universities (NWCCU) Beacon Award for Excellence in Student Achievement and Success. 

Beginning in 2017, WOU faculty investigated alternatives to its existing general education and university degree requirements, and ultimately adopted streamlined degree requirements that better serve the needs of its students. This work has resulted in higher graduation rates across diverse groups of students and a reduction in excess credits among transfer students.   

